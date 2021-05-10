The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected this week to give the go-ahead to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15. Already, the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 16 to 18.
As a pediatrician and a parent, I’m thrilled that the vaccine will be available to more children. This has been a rough year on everyone, especially children, with the isolation and separation from their friends and peers. Research trials have shown the vaccines are highly effective against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalizations and death. Our greatest hope of getting back to a normal life is universal vaccination.
Some people wonder if this vaccine is needed for children. There are many misconceptions about children and COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that as of April 29, nearly 3.8 million children have tested positive for COVID, and children constituted 22-percent of all new cases of the virus. Over the last two weeks of April the number of cases in children increased by 4%. We also know that there have been at least 303 known deaths in children, likely many more. Vaccination of children is needed so we can prevent any further deaths in children.
Unfortunately, there is a lot of misleading information about vaccines. I encourage people to make their decisions based on evidence-based medicine alone, not someone’s opinion. Much of the information available online is confusing and not based in fact. Trusted resources include the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Evidence-based medicine utilizes the best available research and considers all angles, pros and cons, risks and benefits.
Evidence-based medicine supports the use of this vaccine. The vaccine has been fully tested, it’s been vetted and it’s safe. Otherwise we would not be offering it. I trust this vaccine as well as I do any other vaccine that I offer in my clinic.
Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for children under 18. Like the Moderna vaccine for people over 18, both use newer technology with messenger RNA as a carrier to enter into our cells to trigger an immune response so our bodies create the antibodies to fight against COVID-19. There are no known additional risks from mRNA vaccines. They are held to the same rigorous safety standards as all other vaccines. They simply induce antimmune response and then break down. They do not get in our genes or the nucleus of the cells. Although this is one of the first mRNA vaccines in use, researchers have been studying and using mRNA for decades.
There are more than 100,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 in Idaho. Imagine how much better their lives will be if we can achieve enough immunity to allow our children to interact normally, without wearing masks and following all the restrictions. It would be amazing. I would love for my children to be back to their pre-pandemic lives, interacting with their peers, family and friends. That is why I’m encouraging vaccinations for all those who are able to get it and we can soon get back to normal life and back to normalcy.