Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and a screening colonoscopy, starting at age 45, is the best defense against colon cancer, giving patients the highest chance of detecting cancer early and increasing the chance for cure. As a colorectal cancer surgeon, I see many cases where early intervention could have resulted in far better outcomes for a patient, and I’m passionate about increasing awareness around this highly treatable disease.
This year, an estimated 150,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and nearly 53,000 people will die. The good news is that the number of Americans getting screened is slowly increasing, meaning more of these cancers will be spotted early. When detected early, colon cancer can be cured in about 90% of cases and screenings can find precancerous polyps that can be removed before ever turning into cancer.
And there’s more good news; as treatments for colorectal cancer have improved over the years, the number of cancer survivors has also increased. The American Cancer Society estimates there are currently more than 1.5 million colon cancer survivors.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Here are some things you can do to prevent colorectal cancer, and improve your overall health:
• Eat lots of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains — reduce how much red meat you eat.
• Get regular exercise — moderate to vigorous activity helps lower the risk.
• Watch your weight — staying at a healthy weight can help lower your risk.
• Don’t smoke — that can help avoid other types of cancers, too!
• Limit alcohol consumption.
Incidents of colorectal cancer are increasing in younger people, so it’s important to talk with your primary care provider to schedule your screening. It’s a myth that colorectal cancer only afflicts older men; because of this, many women forego screenings that could catch the disease earlier. Estimates are that 40% of women who are diagnosed with colorectal cancer die from the disease.
If you have a family history of colorectal cancer, you should talk with your primary care provider. There are a few obvious symptoms, but if you spot some of these warning signs, consult your doctor:
• A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool.
• Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool.
• Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain.
• A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely.
• Weakness or fatigue.
• Unexplained weight loss.
Don’t assume that you can’t get colorectal cancer or that symptoms will simply go away. Like with most cancers, early detection of colorectal cancer is the best way to treat, and defeat, this preventable disease.