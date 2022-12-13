For many, the holiday season bring visions of family gatherings, giving to family and friends, and the transition of fall to winter. During this time of outward focus, it is equally important to prioritize our own health and well-being. After all, we can only be truly present and available for those around us when our own needs are met.
Tips for Maintaining our physical health during the holidays:
1. Fuel your body! Seasonal vegetables, including squashes and root vegetables, provide a nutrient dense foundation for warm, comforting meals. Ensuring adequate fiber and protein provides energy and helps you to enjoy seasonal treats without feeling the need to overindulge.,
2. Stay active! This looks different for everyone, and in Idaho we are fortunate to have options- jingle bell races, family hikes, and snow sports are all available! Physical activity improves immune function, energy levels, and sleep quality.
3. Avoid illness! Viruses are often an unpleasant side dish to social gatherings. Wash your hands frequently and stay home when you feel ill to avoid spreading infection! Doing this will help us all stay healthy and ready to enjoy the holiday festivities.
While the word “health” conjures images of the above recommendations, we would be remiss if we neglected the importance of mental health. After two years of uncertainty, many of us are looking forward to the opportunity to connect with our loved ones and community. For some, holidays cause a feeling of apprehension or anxiety, related to social dynamics and the mismatch between our expectations and reality. Here are some tips for maintaining your mental health during the holidays:
• Recognize how you feel going into the holiday season, and frequently check in with yourself. Give yourself permission to feel and make adjustments to your schedule or commitments as necessary.
• Remember to establish boundaries and say “no” to the things that cause stress and take away from the joy of the season.
• Set aside time each day to refocus your energy! This could include waking up 15 minutes early to read a book in solitude or building breaks into your day to participate in activities that leave you feeling fulfilled and energized.
• Communicate your needs to loved ones and encourage them to do the same. When we are all aware of others needs and feelings, we can better care for ourselves and each other.
The holiday season allows us all to slow down, refocus, and enjoy time with friends, family, and our community. Tending to your own physical and mental health needs sets the stage for a holiday season abundant with joy and gratitude.
Kim Kleaveland is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with the Saint Alphonsus Corporate Health & Well-being team