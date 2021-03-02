What’s big, pink and can help save lives?
Meet Stella, the newest mobile mammography coach in the Saint Alphonsus Health System fleet. Stella hits the road Tuesday, March 2, visiting Terry Reilly Health Services in Nampa. She officially joined the Saint Al’s fleet at a traditional blessing ceremony Monday.
Stella, and her older sister, Lola, are equipped with the most advanced 3D technology, which helps to detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages as well as reducing callbacks. Mammograms on the mobiles provide the patients with the same great care, service and technology that you would receive at any of our breast care centers.
Saint Alphonsus Mobile Mammography Program was the beneficiary of the 2019 Festival of Trees, which raised a record $703,000. These funds paid for Stella, and also upgrades and a new look for Lola.
Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many women are delaying critical screenings, like their annual mammography. This doesn’t have to happen.
Saint Alphonsus has always been committed to the highest standards of safety, cleanliness, and disinfection for our patients, visitors and employees. We use a stringent cleaning and disinfection program to assure all areas that are touched with high frequency are being cleaned and disinfected.
During this pandemic, we are allowing only one patient on the coach at a time and no visitors are allowed. You will see all our technologists wearing gloves, eye protection and masks. All patients are required to wear a mask and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the mobile. You can have confidence that a visit to Stella or Lola will be safe.
Health care goes far beyond the walls of a hospital or a clinic. It extends into the communities we serve in Southwest Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Northern Nevada. These two mobile mammography coaches will bring state-of-the-art diagnostic tools to communities where access is limited; thanks to the generous support of the Saint Alphonsus Foundation, these two 40-foot long beauties will be welcome sights in rural cities and towns for a long time to come.
Don’t put off your screening mammogram any longer. Call for an appointment today at 208-367-8787.