Having a baby can be the most wonderful time in life — it can also be the hardest. Many women experience depression and/or anxiety after the birth of a child, something they did not expect to feel.
Now the world is in the middle of a pandemic and women are struggling with postpartum adjustment more than ever before. Isolation, restrictions affecting in-person appointments and birth plans, unknowns of the future and fear of health and safety is negatively impacting new mothers and families. Entering the holiday season may also compound the stress of postpartum adjustment. It is important to know that there is help and ways to cope, even thrive, in this difficult time.
During the perinatal stage (pregnancy and after birth), women can experience symptoms of anxiety and/or depression and in rare cases mania or psychosis. Some factors that can cause perinatal mental health issues include hormonal triggers, genetic predisposition, family mental health history, unresolved loss, cultural stress, history of a mood disorder, an unsupportive partner, history of trauma, and financial insecurity. Unsurprisingly, the pandemic has now become a significant contributing factor. Recent preliminary studies show women experiencing depression or anxiety at a rate of 70% while pre-pandemic rates were 12% for depression and 10% for anxiety.
It is important to know that if you are experiencing postpartum depression and/or anxiety, you are not alone. These symptoms are highly treatable and there are steps women can take now to start feeling better. While the holidays are a time of giving, it’s crucial to give back to yourself.
Give yourself permission to be where you are emotionally right now. Tap into your support system. Try to be mindful of eating healthy food, while also allowing for some holiday indulgences. Prioritize sleep and rest. Bundle up and get outside as much as possible. Move your body and engage with activities that are meaningful. Try to limit social media and news as needed. Engage with a supportive spiritual community. Be willing to be flexible with your expectations. Most importantly, let others help you and ask if you need it.
If the suggestions above are not causing improvement in mood or functioning, reach out to your medical provider for support. Take advantage of a virtual support group or access telehealth counseling services. Reach out to a friend or family member and let them know how you are feeling. If you are experiencing severe symptoms or do not feel safe, please know it is OK to seek emergency services. Perinatal adjustment can be difficult and even more so during a pandemic.
But women do not have to suffer in isolation, there is help and support.
Saint Alphonsus Family Center in Boise offers telehealth counseling services and virtual support groups: saintalphonsus.org/specialy/family-center
- Postpartum Support International offers virtual supports groups and have local volunteers that offer free phone/email support:
