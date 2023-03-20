Midthun-Lauren-8x10Print.jpg

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 500 Idahoans will be diagnosed with kidney and renal pelvis cancer this year, some of the approximately 78,000 Americans the National Cancer Institute says will be diagnosed with renal cancer in 2023. Renal cancer is the eighth-most common cancer in the United States. During March, Kidney Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important to raise the visibility of this condition and highlight treatment options.

It's important to note that while the number of new renal cancer cases increased by about 1% between 2015 and 2019, the death rate from kidney cancer has decreased by the same amount. Increased awareness, improved diagnostic tools and new treatments have helped raise the five-year survival rate to 93% (for those with cancer only in the kidneys. If the cancer spreads to surrounding tissues or organs, the five-year survival rate is 71%).

Lauren Midthun, MD is a Medical Oncologist at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute

