The dog days of summer are upon us. Our kids and teens are enjoying late nights with friends, vacations and camping with the blissfully relaxed schedules. Fleeting thoughts of anticipation materialize when shopping for new shoes, backpacks and school supplies. After all, they have been growing like weeds all summer. Our kids impatiently await the class list and teacher assignments but more importantly they want to know what friends will be in class too. Somewhat insidiously, like a cold and unwelcome January snowstorm, the morning alarm seizes them from summer slumber and the battles begin … again. Ready or not, it’s time for school.
This scenario plays out in homes across the valley as we transition from the last weeks of summer break and into the fall semester. Going to bed several hours earlier can be extremely challenging for our sleep-delayed night owls. Fortunately, there are strategies we can implement to help our kids transition smoothly.
The transition to an earlier bedtime can be made slowly or abruptly for teenagers and school-aged children. Sleep experts recommend moving the bedtime forward 15 to 20 minutes every few nights. Once the child is asleep within 15 to 20 minutes, the bedtime schedule can be moved forward again another 15 to 20 minutes. Keep advancing the bedtime 15 to 20 minutes every few nights until the desired bedtime is achieved. It is best to begin this strategy 1 to 2 weeks prior to the first day of school to allow adequate time for adjustments. A bedtime goal can be calculated by counting backward from the desired wake time. For example, a 9 year old will need nine to 10 hours of sleep at night. If the morning alarm goes off at 7 AM, the 9-year-old will need to be asleep by 9 PM to achieve 10 hours of sleep. Most teenagers need eight-nine hours of sleep each night and most elementary age children need nine-10 hours of sleep.
Another approach is waking the child up at the regular school wake time immediately. This can be very difficult for both the child and the parent due to the abrupt change in schedule but can achieve the desired results faster. After a few days the child will usually become tired earlier in the evening, fall asleep earlier at night in order to rise earlier in the morning.
Whatever strategy is chosen, maintaining a consistent wake time and bedtime, even on the weekends, can prevent a relapse of late sleeping. Other recommendations include a dark, quiet and cool bedroom environment. Electronics should be avoided in the bedroom. Try an electronic curfew and remove or secure electronic devices for the evening. If some noise is needed, a fan or white noise generator are good choices. Other sources of noise such as radio or television should be avoided. A consistent, calming bedtime routine is beneficial for both younger and older children.
If these measures fail to correct the sleep schedule or your child is not sleeping well in spite of good sleep hygiene, further help may be needed. Your primary care provider is a great resource and can also put you in touch with a sleep clinician if needed.