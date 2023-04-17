We all strive to be physically active – going for a run or a walk, working in the yard or playing with the kids or grandchildren. But there is a common condition that can inhibit the enjoyment of being physically active is ankle arthritis.
Ankle arthritis can come in many forms. Most commonly, it occurs after incurring trauma to the ankle joint. However, pain could be caused by rheumatoid arthritis or could have no specific cause. Typically, patients will find that they get pain in the ankle especially when attempting higher impact activities. They also may notice that their ankle motion is not as full as it once was.
When an Orthopedic Surgeon assesses a patient’s ankle joint, signs we look for include evaluating for deformities of the ankle/foot, ankle swelling, grinding of the joint with range of motion and assessing differences in motion compared to the other, uninjured, ankle. A key tool we use to diagnose ankle arthritis are weightbearing x-ray imaging. On x-rays we assess for joint deformities, look for extra bone growth called osteophytes and bone cysts that develop from the arthritis.
We can recommend a variety of nonoperative treatment options prior to considering surgical intervention for treatment of ankle arthritis. This includes anti-inflammatories, bracing, shoe modifications (rocker sole), low impact activities and nutrition consultation to help achieve body weight goals. Other nonoperative treatment options can include cortisone injections to the ankle joint.
When these options fail then surgical intervention could be considered. Your orthopedic surgeon will discuss options that may be suitable and appropriate based on your exam findings, other medical conditions, and long-term goals. Common surgical treatment options include ankle arthroscopic debridement (using a small camera to see inside the joint and remove damaged cartilage, bone or other debris), osteotomy for correction of a deformity, ankle fusion or total ankle replacement. There have been great advances in total ankle replacement over the last number of years including improved implant longevity along with preoperative navigation reports and guides.
If you develop any pain or injury to your foot and ankle with activities that does not go away with local symptomatic treatment or believe you may have ankle arthritis, we here at the Coughlin Clinic would be happy to see you, assess your problem, and get you on a treatment plan. You can learn more or schedule an appointment at saintalphonsus.org/foot-ankle.
Dr. Christopher DeSutter is a fellowship-trained board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Foot and Ankle surgery at the Saint Alphonsus Coughlin Clinic in Boise.