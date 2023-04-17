Christopher DeSutter

Christopher DeSutter

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We all strive to be physically active – going for a run or a walk, working in the yard or playing with the kids or grandchildren. But there is a common condition that can inhibit the enjoyment of being physically active is ankle arthritis.

Ankle arthritis can come in many forms. Most commonly, it occurs after incurring trauma to the ankle joint. However, pain could be caused by rheumatoid arthritis or could have no specific cause. Typically, patients will find that they get pain in the ankle especially when attempting higher impact activities. They also may notice that their ankle motion is not as full as it once was.

Recommended for you

Load comments