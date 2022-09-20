Peeler-Brittany-5x7Print.jpg
MARK VANDERSYS

One of the most common questions that I’m asked in the clinic is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is a broad term to describe a disorder in which there is loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities that interfere with daily life. The interference with daily life is the hallmark for dementia vs normal aging. Dementia is not a normal part of aging. There are non-reversible types (Alzheimer’s) and reversible types. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia accounting for 60-80% of all cases.

Tomorrow is World Alzheimer’s Day, and it’s a good time to take stock of magnitude of the disease in our country. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 6.5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to climb in the future. The exact cause of Alzheimer’s remains unclear, but it’s likely to develop from multiple factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and environment.

