One of the most common questions that I’m asked in the clinic is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is a broad term to describe a disorder in which there is loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities that interfere with daily life. The interference with daily life is the hallmark for dementia vs normal aging. Dementia is not a normal part of aging. There are non-reversible types (Alzheimer’s) and reversible types. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia accounting for 60-80% of all cases.
Tomorrow is World Alzheimer’s Day, and it’s a good time to take stock of magnitude of the disease in our country. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 6.5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to climb in the future. The exact cause of Alzheimer’s remains unclear, but it’s likely to develop from multiple factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and environment.
Some common risk factors for Alzheimer’s include being 65 years of age or older (the greatest risk factor), a history of high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, diabetes and family history.
The symptoms can vary in an individual with Alzheimer’s, but the most common early signs and symptoms are trouble with short-term memory, multitasking, word-finding difficulties, planning or solving problems, misplacing objects with the inability to retrace steps, poor judgment, withdrawal from work or social activities, and changes in mood and/or personality changes. These signs and symptoms are sometimes not obvious to the person themself but to family members, friends, and acquaintances. They are also not all inclusive to each person.
Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s disease is progressive. The time frame the progression takes place can vary from person to person. Alzheimer’s is usually a clinical diagnosis but there are some tools including brain imaging, neuropsych testing and blood work that can help us rule out other causes.
Alzheimer’s has no cure but there are medications that can help with symptoms and the FDA recently approved a medication that could potentially slow the disease process. There are two classes of medications that treat the symptoms of dementia, including memory and thinking. The medications are in a class called cholinesterase inhibitors and glutamate regulators.
I strongly recommend daily physical, and brain exercises as well as socialization as ways to reduce your risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s. As research continues and evolves, there will hopefully one day be a cure for Alzheimer’s. In the meantime, there is support in the community with organizations like the Idaho chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
If you notice any signs in yourself or a loved one, please contact your healthcare provider for a further workup and, if necessary, treatment options.
Brittany Guthrie, PA-C is a Physician’s Assistant in Neurology at Saint Alphonsus