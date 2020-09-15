In my work-day as a gynecologist, it is not uncommon for a patient to look up from the stirrups and ask: “Why would you go into this field?” My answer is usually something about how I enjoy the combination of surgery and developing relationships with patients over many years.
When I really consider the question more carefully, I realize that supporting the freedom of the largest underserved population in the world is really what drives my passion for gynecology.
Gynecologic advances in the past century have allowed women educational, financial, recreational, and political freedom. It is truly rewarding to know that I am helping women reach their hopes and dreams by providing medical equality.
Initially, the field of gynecology was a surgical field treating injuries from childbirth. To this day, we continue to give dignity back to women by treating incontinence and vaginal prolapse. It is thrilling to have patients who were previously unable to leave their homes because of debilitating incontinence and prolapse report they are totally dry, comfortable, and able to do the activities they love.
For hundreds of years, many women suffered from severe anemia and sometimes even died from heavy menstrual bleeding. We now have a multitude of ways to control menses with medicines and progesterone containing IUDs, like the Mirena. These medications have been life changing for women who were previously forced to miss school, work, or sports because of their heavy bleeding.
For women who are finished with childbearing, endometrial ablations can be performed at a 60-minute office appointment and dramatically decrease bleeding for 90% of women. Hysterectomies, when necessary, are now minimally invasive, being performed vaginally, laparoscopically, or robotically allowing patients to take less time off work and quickly return their normal activities.
Preventing cervical cancer deaths (often of young women) has been a cornerstone of gynecology since the Pap test became common place in the late 1940s. For many years, cervical cancer was not well understood until research breakthroughs in the 1990s revealed Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) as the cause. We then became able to test for HPV and understand which patients were at most risk for cancer.
The real game changer in preventing cervical cancer deaths came in 2006 with the release of the HPV vaccine. This vaccine is now recommended for all females (and males) between the ages of 11-27 to prevent a variety of cancers. Most OBGYNs have noticed a dramatic change in the number of young patients with precancers and cancers of the cervix since the HPV vaccine has become commonplace.
In the future, we expect to see similar dramatic decreases in oral, esophageal, and other cancers seen in middle aged patients.
By treating incontinence, prolapse, heavy menses, assisting with family planning and preventing cancers, I feel that I am truly at the front of women’s fight for equality without needing to be any type of militant feminist. In gynecology, we honor the dignity of every woman by not allowing medical problems excuse prejudices. Unfortunately, there are still billions of women world-wide who continue to be held back because of gynecologic medical problems. The uninsured, poor, rural, and women of color, still do not receive the full benefit of modern gynecologic care.
For this reason, I chose to work for a not-for-profit hospital with a mission to protect the vulnerable including the refugee, immigrant, uninsured, and underinsured women of our community and support these women in their fight for equality in their health.
Dr. Christina Knutson, MD is an OB/GYN with the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group.