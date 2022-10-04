Support Local Journalism


A diagnosis of breast cancer can be frightening and lonely. But at Saint Alphonsus, you are not alone on your journey. Your nurse navigator will be with you every step of the way, providing care, guidance, and advocating for you.

The nurse navigator is an integral part of the care team, working alongside oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, and mammography technologists. The day after a breast biopsy is performed, the nurse navigator calls to check on the patient — offering guidance on how to take care of the biopsy site and to see if they have any questions. The nurse navigator can communicate the biopsy results and recommendations over the phone when they become available. This ensures the patient can get their results promptly, which helps to decrease anxiety and stress.

