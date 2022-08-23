Even though we’re still seeing the temperatures in the 90s and many of us are enjoying the Treasure Valley’s great outdoors, the upcoming school year has started or will soon be starting for students throughout the valley. This is a good time for parents to make sure their child has everything they need to get ready for the new school year.
We follow a much less structured schedule during summer; therefore, it is a good idea to start getting back on a regular sleep routine. It generally takes at least a week for children to get used to a new sleep routine. A good rule of thumb is 9-12 hours of sleep for grade school children and 8-10 hours for older children.
I’m often asked by parents if there are medications that can help their kids sleep. Yes, there are, but many can have unwanted side effects, so it is always best to check in with your child’s healthcare provider prior to using these.
A child’s sleeping environment is also important. It should be dark, and they should not be exposed to screens at least a half hour prior to going to bed. As children get old enough to have their own phone or tablet, a good practice is to have it charging at night outside of the bedroom. This allows for less temptation to use it at night and disrupt their sleep.
Staying nourished is essential to learning. Make sure children get a healthy breakfast before school. Lunch will depend on the school, so it is best to know if they will need to bring a lunch or if it is provided for them.
It is recommended that school age children be seen every year by their healthcare provider to ensure they are growing and developing appropriately. There may be vaccinations that they need before the next school year, typically before entering kindergarten and 7th grade. If your child takes any medications, they may need an extra amount to have on hand for school as well. This is especially important in any child that has asthma or serious food allergy.
A couple of other health-related issues your student may have to deal with as they get older: They will likely be learning about puberty either in the classroom or from friends. As difficult as it may be, this is a good subject to discuss with them at home as well.
Also, older children are often involved in athletics, which is a great form of exercise as well as skill/team building. With this, they may need a sports physical to ensure they ready to play their sport safely. Be sure to get this done before their practices and competitions begin for the year.
If you have any questions about your child’s health or needs for school, your healthcare provider can be a great resource.
Dr. Brian Wong, MD is a pediatrician at Saint Alphonsus Meridian Pediatrics.