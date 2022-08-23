Wong-Brian-5x7Print.jpg

Even though we’re still seeing the temperatures in the 90s and many of us are enjoying the Treasure Valley’s great outdoors, the upcoming school year has started or will soon be starting for students throughout the valley. This is a good time for parents to make sure their child has everything they need to get ready for the new school year.

We follow a much less structured schedule during summer; therefore, it is a good idea to start getting back on a regular sleep routine. It generally takes at least a week for children to get used to a new sleep routine. A good rule of thumb is 9-12 hours of sleep for grade school children and 8-10 hours for older children.

Dr. Brian Wong, MD is a pediatrician at Saint Alphonsus Meridian Pediatrics.

