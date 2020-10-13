October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to remind women that early detection is still important even during a pandemic. A screening mammogram is the best way to detect breast cancer at an early stage, when it can be treated and cured with the best success.
Following the shutdown this spring due to COVID-19, the National Cancer Institute performed statistical modeling to estimate the impact of the pandemic shutdown on cancer death rates. For breast and colon cancer — two cancers with high screening detected rates — the model estimated 10,000 deaths from breast and colon cancer over the next 10 years due to delay in cancer diagnosis from the pandemic. In some areas across the country this past spring, mammography screening rates dropped to less than 10% of normal levels. Clearly this shows the importance of screening mammograms in detecting cancers early and decreasing mortality.
One of the big advances in breast cancer screening is the development of 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis. This technology has come out over the past 10 years and has been available in the Treasure Valley for over five years. The biggest concern with traditional 2D mammograms is the limitations in detecting a breast cancer in women with dense tissue. Dense tissue means that the X-rays cannot easily pass through the breast tissue, and so the tissue can obscure a small cancer. 10-40% of women screened with a mammogram have moderate to extremely dense tissue. Therefore, a traditional 2D mammogram can miss a breast cancer in some women.
3D mammograms use a different approach, taking multiple images of the breast through X-ray to recreate a 3D image of the breast. This technology has helped to improve detection of breast cancers, especially in dense tissue. In addition, in the United States, it has helped to decrease the number of women called back for additional imaging after a screening mammogram.
Saint Alphonsus Breast Care Centers now offer 3D mammography at all locations in Idaho and Oregon. To improve access for rural communities, both of our Mobile Mammogram coaches are also being equipped with the latest 3D technology, to enable us to bring the same high-quality screening care to women in rural Idaho and Oregon.
In a time when there is a lot of uncertainty about our health with the COVID-19 pandemic, screening mammograms have consistently been shown to be a way to ensure you are taking care of your breast health and helping to detect a breast cancer at an early stage.