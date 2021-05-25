BOISE — The American Heart Association and Saint Alphonsus are coming together to say it’s a good time to stop and take stock of your overall health and wellbeing by connecting with your doctor to schedule any check-ups you may have missed in the past year and to manage any conditions you may have, like high blood pressure or diabetes.
At least 20% of Idaho residents reported delaying or not getting medical care in the past eight weeks because of the pandemic, according to a recent CDC Household Pulse Survey of 64,473 adults in the U.S.
“In the year since the pandemic was first declared, we’ve seen some concerning trends," Dave Tupper, chairman of the American Heart Association Idaho Division Board of Directors, said in the joint press release. "People have been hesitant or unable to get in to see their health care providers. That’s been the case for urgent issues like heart attack and stroke symptoms, and for routine physicals or health check-ups to manage conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease."
"Also, during the year-long quarantine and isolation, stress has become a part of everyday life," Tupper added. "Many people have taken up unhealthy behaviors such as lack of exercise, overeating/poor diets and increased alcohol and tobacco use. In the long-run those lifestyle changes can increase your risk for heart disease and stroke.”
Heart disease and stroke risk factors can also be bad news if you get COVID-19, the press release stated. A recent scientific study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart failure were four of the top risks for COVID-19 complications. Some very severe and long-lasting complications from COVID itself have been heart- and brain-related.
Tupper said working with your doctor is the best way to modify or manage your risks for heart disease and stroke through lifestyle changes or by medications.
Scientific research shows Black, Latino and Native American people and those living in rural areas are experiencing disproportionately higher rates of COVID-19 and more severe complications, according to the press release, including heart issues and even death. People in these communities are more likely to have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and obesity, are more likely to work essential jobs limiting their ability to socially distance and are less likely to have access to quality health care.
“Here in Treasure Valley, Saint Alphonsus is supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to get people to return to routine health care as a sponsor of the organization’s new 'Doctor, it’s been too long' outreach campaign," Steven Writer, M.D., cardiologist at Saint Alphonsus, said in the announcement.
Writer said health care professionals have plans to keep you and medical staff safe even during a pandemic. But if you are uncomfortable or unable to visit your doctor’s office in-person, there are still ways you can connect. Telemedicine can offer an alternative to skipping those important check-ins and check-ups. Video chats through platforms like FaceTime or Zoom can connect you and your doctor face-to-face and voice-to-voice for a personalized visit. And there are many new options for equipment that make home testing and monitoring easy and convenient to help you and your doctor track your progress.
To learn more about how you can get healthy, stay healthy and protect you and your family from COVID-19, visit heart.org/pandemic.