NAMPA — St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center recently took time out to recognize its second anniversary. In addition to celebrating the accomplishments St. Luke’s Nampa has made over the past two years as a hospital, the team decided to turn the anniversary event into an opportunity to give back to the community with with a health and community celebration, said a press release about the event.
The day’s events included a free pancake breakfast, a noon walk around the hospital property with Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, a food truck, a silent auction raffle, and more.
Donations from the event benefitted local school children in need as approximately 10% of Nampa students are homeless. St. Luke’s employees set a goal of raising at least $1,000 for the Nampa Schools Foundation Scholarship Fund.