A pioneer and leader, Marie Osborn has the distinction of being the first nurse practitioner in Idaho. From 1872 to 1999, Osborn, who held reign over Stanley, Idaho's clinic and ambulance, was the sole licensed provider of primary care and emergency services for the Sawtooths and upper Salmon River country.
Today, at age 90, Osborn celebrates the 50th anniversary of nurse practitioners in Idaho’s health care system, which started in rural healthcare — and simultaneously points out the health care challenges that continue for Stanley and other rural communities in Idaho.
"Fifty years ago at the National Lieutenant Governors Association meeting in Sun Valley, Idaho Hospital Association’s director, John Hutchinson, and I discussed inequities of healthcare for rural communities," Osborn wrote in an email. "We focused on the near-absence of emergency services in Idaho’s Sawtooth country. An RN and mother of five children, I found myself challenged to find solutions. The result: more training, becoming Idaho’s first Nurse Practitioner, and opening Stanley’s clinic and ambulance service."
According to Osborn, Idaho was first to license nurse practitioners in 1971-'72. "Physician-legislator Dr. John Edwards of Council led that effort," she said. " A 50-year anniversary is an opportunity to look back and look forward. NP contributions during the past half-century should inform decisions for improving healthcare in rural Idaho."
The Salmon River Emergency Clinic in Stanley opened on Father's Day, 1972. Later that same year, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (NRA) was dedicated in September. "More visitors created more demands for emergency services.
Our first EMT class graduated in 1972. We purchased our first ambulance from Mountain Home Air Force Base for $300: a surplus 1958 Pontiac ambulance."
By the mid-1970s, "we had a new clinic building, new ambulance, new emergency radio system connecting to Idaho EMS 'State Com,' Idaho’s first local 9-1-1 system, a vibrant volunteer EMT program, and pre-med internship program through College of Idaho."
In the '80s came medical students and training, air ambulances from Mountain Home Air Force Base and Forest Service, and LifeFlight Emergency calls in the Sawtooth country. All adding "stories of incredible saves and horrific losses," said Osborn, who wants to extend her gratefulness for all who have helped through five decades.
"Thank you to the many people who have supported Stanley’s clinic and ambulance. Our ability to respond often makes the difference between living — and dying."
During her tenure, Osborn was on call 24/7 and "for nearly 30 years I covered 6,000 square miles of backcountry. My focus was on responding to emergency calls and providing primary care for my patients."
She also fought to keep the lights on — and the health care going. "The Stanley clinic was in crosshairs of larger policy battles whose outcomes defined (nurse practitioners) as a profession," Osborn said. "Not all newer NPs were interested in rural healthcare, creating tensions between urban versus rural NP roles and scope of practice. Proposals crippling NP rural healthcare compelled frequent trips to Boise for meetings with legislators, Governors Andrus and Evans, and the Boards of Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing."
Her own "constituents" also went to bat. "At pivotal moments nearly the entire Stanley community testified at the Legislature to protect the Stanley clinic and Stanley ambulance — and the ability of Stanley’s (nurse practitioner) to provide patient care."
And the struggles and challenges continue today, said Osborn, and she is hoping that entities that have supported the cause in the past will do so again. "In 2021 the Sawtooth NRA is projecting 3 million visitors. Yet the Stanley ambulance is struggling, with the number of EMTs able to respond to emergencies dwindling to a few. For the Stanley clinic and ambulance, the Forest Service and Idaho Fish and Game should recommit their support," she said. "Standing together, Stanley’s community made an impact on healthcare in the Sawtooth country and far beyond. Bound together are 50-year anniversaries of the Stanley clinic, Sawtooth NRA, and nurse practitioner as a new profession in Idaho."
Osborn is hoping that others will add their voices to be heard for future generations. "I ask you whose lives were touched by the Stanley clinic and ambulance: send your personal stories to the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Your recorded memories will become part of the 50-year anniversary narrative of the Stanley clinic and the Nurse Practitioner in Idaho.