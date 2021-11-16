Handmade Idaho is back this year with two options to support local, according to a press release from the organization. “We are so excited to be able to increase the opportunities this year for local makers to sell their goods,” the release said.
There will be a curated Holiday Pop-up Shop in the Boise Towne Square Mall from Nov. 17 through Dec. 26, featuring more than 40 local artisans.
In addition, Handmade Idaho’s Holiday Show is returning to the El Korah Shrine at 1118 W. Idaho St., the weekend before Thanksgiving: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
The market is an all local holiday shopping event and features over 50 handmade vendors and “little makers,” according to the press release.
Admission to the market is free; however, there will be a ticketed preview on Friday, Nov. 19 prior to the show opening.
Tickets are $12 for the preview, which is an “exclusive shopping experience for those who don’t like crowds and who want to get early, ‘first pick’ access,” said the release. The preview is slated for 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. There will also be a no-host bar and DIY metal stamping with Fluff Hardware. In addition, a portion of ticket sales will go to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.