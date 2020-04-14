Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Veterinarians in the Treasure Valley are incorporating hands-off approaches in order to treat their patients and ensure that pets and their owners — and all of the veterinary staff members — are safe and following health officials’ guidelines.
“This is a new normal,” said Dawn Sessions, veterinarian and co-owner of Broadway Vet in Boise. She said she came up with the new guidelines in response to Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order. “It was a revelation,” she said.
Sessions and her husband, who is also a veterinarian, are the owners of the pet hospital, which is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. “We have 25 employees, and five doctors on staff,” Sessions said.
All of the steps in the new going-to-the-vet procedure may seem strange but there’s a reason behind each one, Sessions said. For instance, when someone calls to make an appointment, they are instructed to drive to the hospital’s parking lot. Kennels are set up at the edge of the parking lot for pet drop off. And when pets are taken to the assigned kennel, owners are instructed to remove collars, harnesses and leashes because “they can be fomites,” Sessions said. Fomites are objects that can carry infection.
“We’ll get the pet’s history from the owner after they come to the parking lot,” Sessions said. “We’ll say, ‘Put your pet in kennel No. 1.’ The owner will wear a mask in the parking lot and is instructed to stay six feet away from any other pet owners or cars.”
After the pet is placed inside the kennel, “we come out — the staff gets all suited up with PPE (personal protective equipment) — and with our own leash and take the pet to the back, assess the pet, then call the owner to determine what happens next.”
They will either decide to keep the pet for a necessary procedure (stitches, testing, etc.) or prescribe medication and send the pet home.
“There is no contact,” Sessions said.
The new procedure has been in place for about two weeks and so far, it has run pretty smoothly with a few exceptions. “Some of our elderly pet owners may need extra help,” Sessions said. Also, cats and aggressive or needy dogs can be problematic in getting them to go into the kennels.
Sessions said most if not all veterinarians in the Treasure Valley have instituted similar health precautions. “I think everybody has a closed lobby now,” she said. They’ve made a few other changes as well. “We’re mildly limiting wellness visits,” said Sessions, “but the hardest thing for me is the euthanasia.”
Sessions said they are offering the service but “we’re discouraging anyone to be present. We will allow one person — and that person can’t be sick.”
Sessions said Gentle Goodbyes, an in-home Treasure Valley euthanasia service, will come to the home but the procedures are now conducted outdoors.
Unsure about what the future holds amidst the pandemic, “I think the next step is telemedicine,” Sessions said. “I’ve got to figure out how I’m going to keep this place open.”