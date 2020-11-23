The fall and winter holiday season is a time when many families travel long distances
to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus
that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.
If you must travel, make sure you’re well informed about the risks you face.
Lower-Risk Activities
• Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.
• Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.
• Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family.
• Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the following Monday.
• Watching sports events, parades and movies from home.
Moderate-Risk Activities
• Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community (lower your risk by following the CDC’s recommendations on gatherings).
• Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people can maintain physical distancing.
• Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place.
Higher-Risk Activities
Avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:
• Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving.
• Participating in or being a spectator at a crowded race.
• Attending crowded parades.
• Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors.
• Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside your household.
For more information and resources, including stress and coping, knowing your travel risk, and knowing when to delay travel to avoid spreading the virus, visit cdc.gov.
— Source: cdc.gov