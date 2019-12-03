The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to “be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season” by making an appointment to give blood. And, according to a press release, those who give will get something for their efforts. Those who donate blood between now and Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane, said the release.
You can search for blood drives by ZIP code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The entire donation process is about an hour, but donors can save shave off about 15 minutes by completing RapidPass, an app that allows the pre-donation tasks to be completed online.
Donors also receive a mini-health screening to help determine eligibility that includes blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin readings. First-time donors will also find out their blood type soon after donating.
Many patients are relying on blood. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors, according to the release.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters, supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, teaches skills that save lives, provides international humanitarian aid, and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.