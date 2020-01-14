BOISE — The American Red Cross says it is in dire need of blood donors of all blood types — especially type O. The reason, it said in a press release, is because its blood coffers are low after the holidays. It is so critical that the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.
To help “tackle” the situation, the NFL is working with the Red Cross to offer a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami to one lucky blood donor.
Those who give blood between now and Sunday, Jan. 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The winner gets two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl, as well as entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander — All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses. Terms and conditions apply; additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
“The Red Cross appreciates the NFL’s support during this crucial time of year when every donation — and every donor — matters. We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood one of their New Year’s resolutions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
For upcoming blood donation opportunities visit the website: RedCrossBlood.org.