The Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance and partner organizations announced in a press release Boise Bike Week (May 16-21) and National Bike to Work (Bike There) Day on Friday, May 20. Community members are invited to participate in a variety of bicycle-themed events and activities during the week and are encouraged to take a trip by bike.
Boise Bike Week Kickoff – Wednesday, May 18: Join TVCA, Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, Ridge to Rivers, and Bike Touring News for the Boise Bike Week Kickoff at Highlands Hollow. Enjoy live music, beverage discounts, food and bike festivities beginning at 5 p.m.
Bench Family Bike Ride – Thursday, May 19: Join the TVCA and Central Bench Neighborhood Association for a family-friendly bike ride on the Bench (potluck-style tacos will be available). The 5-mile bike ride will begin at 6 p.m. and will highlight new and future bike infrastructure. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Bike to Work / There Day – Friday, May 20: From 7 – 9 a.m., people on bikes can visit outdoor “Bike Hubs” for coffee, to-go breakfast items, and giveaways, and bike safety checks. Bike Hubs will be located at: Boise Co-op, Heron Park (Garden City on the Greenbelt), Boise Bicycle Project/Dawson Taylor Coffee, Boise State University (Friendship Bridge), and at the Ada County Courthouse. Visit boisebikeweek.org for details on where and when to ride.
Close out Bike to Work Day by biking to Telaya Wine Co. where you’ll find discounts for riding a bike, Bike Week merchandise, and have the opportunity to visit with TVCA Board members. In celebration of National Bike to Work Day, on May 20 Telaya Winery will be donating 10% of all online and tasting room sales to TVCA as part of their Sip2Give Program.
Check out TVCA’s Boise Bike Week web page for other events happening during the week, including a Women’s Mountain Bike Clinic and Ride on May 21.
Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance is a non-profit membership organization of volunteers working to promote bicycling and improve transportation infrastructure for bicycles in the Treasure Valley.