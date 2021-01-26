Gerald and Gail Crownover have been active in pastoral ministry for 55 years. After serving as pastors at the Caldwell Assembly of God Church, “The Domes,” for 48 years, they are retiring on Sunday, Jan. 31. The community is invited to a reception at the church located at located at 821 N. 16th Ave. in Caldwell to celebrate the Crownover’s dedication to church ministry. If unable to attend, please send cards to the church address.
Prior to moving to Caldwell in 1973, the Crownovers served in ministry at the Assembly of God Church in Emmett. Their outreach of many years has included involvement and support of community organizations and events such as the Caldwell Night Rodeo and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce. They supported local high school activities and programs for their children, grandchildren and church youth group members throughout the years. They are also proud supporters of the College of Idaho Yotes.
Gail Crownover previously served as the Southern Idaho District Women’s Ministries Director where she organized and conducted various trainings, conferences and retreats for women throughout Idaho.Gerald Crownover actively served in leadership roles within the Southern Idaho District as well.