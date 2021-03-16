Dr. Epperly is president and CEO of the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, a large federally qualified teaching health center comprised of nine clinics, four family medicine residency programs, and five fellowships. He retired July 2001 as Colonel after serving 21 years in the United States Army and served as the past president and board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians, among other achievements. He currently serves as the co-chairman of the board for the Healthcare Transformation Council of Idaho, a member of multiple other boards president of several nonprofits. He has published over 50 articles and book chapters. His award-winning book “Fractured: America’s Broken Health Care System and What Must Be Done to Heal It” can be found on Amazon.com.