I heard him coming before I saw him. The curflop, curflop, curflop grew louder as a pale, gaunt man in a red Toyota pickup pulled into our clinic parking lot. Today was the first day of our COVID-19 vaccination clinic for patients over age 65. As the man pulled in, I could not help but notice that the front left tire of his pickup truck was totally destroyed.
Rubber shards were hanging off the rim like moss hangs from boulders on the river floor. I could tell that the man was clearly shaken and hypoxic, not getting enough oxygen, as he was ashen gray and breathing rapidly. As I helped him into a wheelchair and into our clinic, I was amazed that he had even attempted to get to us. He told me there was no way he was going to miss getting his vaccine for COVID-19. His pickup truck had had that flat tire for over a year, and when he arrived at the clinic he had driven on it for over 60 minutes, covering 12 miles to honor his vaccine appointment. For the past year he had not once left his home, but nothing now was going to make him miss receiving his vaccine. So, in he drove.
People honked at him for driving no faster than 10 miles per hour on that desperately flat tire. When he got to our clinic, not only was he visibly shaken from his trip ordeal, but he had come without his supplemental oxygen. We got him back into an exam room, assessed him and gave him oxygen and he started to calm down.
I asked him how he planned to get home. He told me that he planned to return home by driving his truck on that flat tire for another 12 miles. I asked him if he would mind if we used his spare to change the tire for him. He looked up at me with dark, deep-set eyes and said, “Won’t make any difference, it’s flat.” I asked him if he had any family he could call to get him safely back home. He said he had none and that his pickup was the only possible way he could get around. “Can’t leave it”, he said. I asked if he would mind if we could then fix his tire for him? He slowly looked up into my eyes and answered, “Would you do that?” I told him, we most certainly would! He then reached slowly into his pocket, pulled out his keys and said, “Your clinic has always been full of sweethearts!”
My friend Tad and I looked at his tire, grabbed his flat spare, loaded it into Tad’s truck, and Tad took it to one of our local tire dealers. We bought a new tire for the patient and the tire dealer brought it back to the clinic, where the repairman mounted it onto the patient’s pickup truck.
When the auto mechanic was finished with the repair, I wheeled the patient out to his truck. His eyes immediately darted to the front left tire and tears started to roll down his face and into his face mask. He could not believe that not only had he received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but that all of the anxiety and dread driven by his thoughts of people honking and cursing at him, pointing unhelpfully at his destroyed tire as he cautiously crept back home, was not necessary.
He thanked me profusely for our generosity and care. I told him “Don’t worry about it. Consider this one covered by the clinic, since it matters to us how people navigate through life.” The patient was so overwhelmed by all of this. After leaving his home for the first time in a year, driving ever so slowly on a destroyed tire with people honking and cursing at him, and after being off his oxygen for so long, to now see this new tire filled him with emotion. He asked if he could just sit for a while in the wheelchair with our oxygen tank before driving back home. I replied, “sure, take your time.” Five minutes later I helped him into the truck. He then steeled himself and drove off.
Reflecting on this patient and his circumstances, I was struck by how desperate he was. To bravely leave his house for the first time in a year on a remarkably flat tire, traveling over 12 miles as the tire was completely destroyed, all the while becoming slowly more hypoxic from lack of his supplemental oxygen for his emphysema, speaks loudly to just how much this vaccine meant to him. It is an incredible symbol of the value it is given by people who have been sheltered at home this past year, people who are now glimpsing their first hope emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new tire represented renewal; renewal of hope after a long dark year.
May we all pull together as a caring community to help our neighbors conquer such struggles of quiet, silent desperation.