A Virtual Grief Education Class will explore the various kinds of loss people face during their lives, according to a press release from St. Luke's Hospice. These losses may include the diagnosis of a serious illness, dementia in a loved one, moving somewhere unfamiliar, divorce, or the death of a loved one.
Using her own professional experience and the work of grief expert Alan Wolfelt, PhD as a guide, Carrie Panzer, LCSW will discuss the most common physical side effects of grief following a major loss and offer strategies for self-care and healing, said the release
What: Virtual grief education class
When: 5-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22
Where: Online. No registration required. To obtain the link to join the class email bereavementsupport@slhs.org.
Cost: Free.