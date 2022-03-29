Wolf Gruner, the founding director of the Center for Advanced Genocide Research at the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation, will speak at a free online lecture exploring “citizen stripping” in Nazi Germany and U.S.
Amanda Frost, professor of law at American University, will speak at an online lecture on March 31.
Wolf Gruner, the founding director of the Center for Advanced Genocide Research at the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation, will speak at a free online lecture exploring “citizen stripping” in Nazi Germany and U.S.
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Borah Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, presents “Citizen Other,” at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, online, as part of the 2022 Meyerhoff Lecture.
A University of Idaho press release said the lecture explores citizenship stripping in Nazi Germany and the United States, in which leaders determined to limit national belonging along racial, religious and ethnic lines by denying civil rights and at times stripping citizenship from those they sought to exclude.
The program will be moderated by Dylan Hedden-Nicely, director of the Native American Law Program at the University of Idaho College of Law. Speakers will include Wolf Gruner, the founding director of the Center for Advanced Genocide Research at the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation, and Amanda Frost, professor of law at American University, who writes and teaches in the fields of constitutional, immigration and citizenship law.
Supplemental support for this event comes from the U of I Department of English, the Department of History, the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures and the Martin Institute.
The event is free and preregistration is required through the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, ushmm.org.
For more information, visit the Borah Foundation and Symposium: uidaho.edu.