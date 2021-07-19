TREASURE VALLEY — Genesis Community Health announced in a press release it is accepting new patients for its free medical, dental, and mental-health counseling clinics. With a second Treasure Valley location recently added and the current high availability of openings, now more low-income residents than ever can be served, said the release.
Approximately 34,000 people in the Treasure Valley fall outside of Medicaid and struggle to afford basic housing, food, and healthcare. As Genesis helps these patients heal or transition into healthcare coverage, Genesis can serve new patients in need.
Genesis CEO Steve Davis said, “We work with community healthcare system partners so that one day every person in our community will have access to healthcare and a path to well-being. Thanks to our amazing volunteers and financial supporters, now is the perfect time to apply to be a patient if you are in the gap outside of Medicaid.”
Anyone who lacks medical insurance and whose income falls below 200% the federal poverty level can apply for care at genesiscommunityhealth.com. That means a family of four that does not have insurance and makes $53,000 or less can apply.
Clinics are located in Caldwell and Garden City. Both locations are accepting new patients.