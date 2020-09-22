BOISE — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the State Department of Education announced it is marking the occasion by encouraging Idahoans to sign up for free online training designed to prevent youth suicide.
In a news release, the SDE said it has secured licenses to train 10,000 people in QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) Gatekeeper Training. The training takes an estimated hour to two hours to complete, and interested individuals can apply online.
“Anyone who interacts with students — teacher, parent, administrator, school staff, volunteer, grandparent, coach — is encouraged to sign up for this training, which provides important understanding and strategies for just a small investment of time,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
As part of a safety gap analysis last year, the SDE asked 450 educators across Idaho whether they had ever received suicide prevention training, and about half of those surveyed said they had not. That information motivated efforts to make QPR Gatekeeper training widely available.
In the most recent Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, about 22% of surveyed students said they had seriously considered attempting suicide, the highest level in 10 years. And more students reported feeling sad or hopeless (39%) than at any time in the past decade.
“Caring adults are key to helping students deal with social-emotional issues and suicidal thoughts,” Ybarra said. “We want to prepare as many people as possible to connect students with needed support and resources.”
Licenses for the QPR Gatekeeper training are offered through the SDE’s Idaho Lives project, a collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. SAMHSA includes the training on its National Registry of Evidence-Based Programs and Practices.