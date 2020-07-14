The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America announced it is providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. The program began July 8. Screenings are conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time. Appointments can be made by calling the foundation at 866-232-8484. The free program is open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.
“Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “We want to make sure that individuals can obtain them from the safety and comfort of their own homes. Being proactive about your brain health is critically important, which is why we encourage everyone to take advantage of this free service.”
Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential. Memory screenings are an important part of health and wellness and are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks.
Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. Oftentimes, memory problems can be caused by treatable or curable conditions, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid problem. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to begin medications sooner, participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their care plan.
If you would like a free memory screening you can call the foundation at 866-232-8484 to schedule an appointment. You’ll need a computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam to participate in the program. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis.
For more information about memory screenings, Alzheimer’s disease or support services available to help families affected by Alzheimer’s, visit the foundation’s website at alzfdn.org or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.