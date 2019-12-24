NAMPA — Sean Rogers, pianist/organist/ composer/ arranger appears in concert on Christmas Morning, tomorrow, Dec. 25 at 10 am. at Nampa First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Ave. Road in Nampa. The concert is free to the public and is offered as “a gift for anyone who would enjoy a moment to experience joy and peace before the hectic day,” said a press release.
“This is my 21st year of giving this concert,” said Rogers. “I started offering this concert for anyone but especially for those who might not have family to celebrate with or those who need a moment of peace and relaxation before the day starts.”
Rogers will be joined by other musicians in the community.
Rogers is currently touring as a concert artist and conductor and musical director of the Treasure Valley Symphony. His solo career has taken him throughout the United States as well as eight other countries. As a classical and jazz pianist/organist, Rogers tours nationally, concertizing and presenting silent movies in his concerts.
As a native, he is proud to call the Treasure Valley his home. Rogers was given a “Mayor’s Award” in the city of Nampa in 2016 for “Excellence in the Performing Arts.”