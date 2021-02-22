A press release from St. Luke’s announced that Jerry Kramer, now a Boise resident and also a former professional football player, author and sports commentator who is best remembered for his 11-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive lineman from 1958 to 1968 — received his first vaccine on Saturday.
The 85-year-old football Hall of Fame inductee received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saturday afternoon at a St. Luke’s Clinic in Boise, said the release.
For more information on his career, you can visit his website: jerrykramer.com.