BOISE — St. Luke’s has a new way to honor organ donors thanks to a local Eagle Scout. St. Luke’s hospitals in Boise and Meridian will now fly a special flag every time a patient and family chooses to give the gift of life and donate their organs.
Milton Miller presented the Donate Life flags to St. Luke’s leaders, medical staff and representatives of the Pacific Northwest Transplant Bank during a short ceremony Jan. 14 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The 17-year-old Eagle Scout from Boise developed this idea as his final project to complete his Eagle Scout Rank.
The first flag raised Tuesday, Jan. 14, was flown in honor and acknowledgement of Kristin Clovis, a 32-year-old woman who became an organ donor in December after suffering a cerebral aneurysm. Recognizing the lives that could be saved, her family chose to donate her organs. Clovis’ family says a mother in her 30s received their daughter’s lungs, a man in his 60s got her kidney, her heart and liver saved the life of a woman in her 40s, and her other kidney and pancreas were given to a woman in her 30s. Her eyes also gave two people in Idaho the gift of sight.
As part of this project to receive his Eagle Scout rank, Miller spent time educating his troop, their families and his church about the importance of organ donation and registering to be a donor. He also raised the money needed to pay for the flags along with “Donate Life” pins that can be given to donors’ families.
“I didn’t really know much about organ donation before starting this and I didn’t really see how big the need was for organ donation but now I really do and I hope I was able to make a difference in someone’s life,” Miller said.
To learn more about organ donation and how to register visit organdonor.gov/.