Fall is the perfect time for kicking (and picking) up leaves, carving pumpkins, and enjoying the end of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Fall is also an important time for fruit growers as they harvest the fruits of their labor and apple growers are no exception. During this time hard cider is the perfect beverage to enjoy as not only is the apple harvest in full swing, but the flavors of the season favor apple products.
Hard cider has been produced for thousands of years and references to cider production have been found as early as the Roman times in 55 BCE. People throughout Europe have been crafting cider from producers in Normandy to Spain’s sidra makers. But the “Old World” isn’t the only place where cider production thrives. Apples primarily grow best in locales between 30- and 60-degrees latitude making the United States a key area for apple production.
We are fortunate in the Pacific Northwest that craft hard cider options are plentiful due to our proximity to orchards and our diverse beverage culture. One of our local cideries, Meriwether Cider Company, has a diverse range of ciders from their flagship semi sweet and highly awarded “Hop Shot” to seasonal ciders such as Cranberry Crosscut. With a production and taproom in Garden City and a cider house in downtown Boise on Ninth Street, there are great opportunities to enjoy this brand. On a recent visit (I know, I have a TOUGH job), my standout cider was the “Uzvar” as the layered aromas and flavors of raspberry, bing cherry, and dried strawberry carried through the sweet palate which was well balanced by bright acidity a refreshing light tannin finish.
Other Northwest favorites include 2 Towns Cosmic Crisp, a balanced and well, crisp cider that’s a staple in my beverage center. Love experimental ciders? Try Oregon’s Schilling Cider’s Mango Excelsior, which combines great mango flavor, vibrant sweetness and a hint of tannin to keep you thirsty for more.
Crafting cider involves four main steps: milling/grinding the fruit, pressing the juice, fermentation followed by maturation, and packaging. In fact, cider production is more similar to making white wine in that the fruit is pressed and fermentation occurs. During this time, the yeast changes the natural fruit sugar to alcohol and carbon dioxide as well as producing different flavors that make cider even more flavorful. And just like in wine production, each apple type has its own unique chemistry and components that allow cidermakers to choose the style of cider they want to produce. Looking for a great base cider? Gala, Red and Golden Delicious and Macintosh apples work well. Hankering for a high aroma cider? Try using Braeburn apples. Tannins your thing? Kingston Black apples fit the bill. Craving high acidity to balance out the sweetness of the cider? Granny Smith apples are the perfect choice! With over 7,500 apple varieties in the world, cider can be as nuanced as wine.
Craft hard cider is not only easy to enjoy but also diverse in its expressions. Whether you enjoy flavored ciders or traditional styles, dry and crisp or sweet and soft hard ciders, the journey to find your favorite can be as exciting as it is delicious. Salud!
Kathryn House McClaskey is the director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com