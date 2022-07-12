ICOM announces Interim Dean, national search underway for new dean
MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) has named Dr. Kevin Wilson as Interim Dean, beginning July 23, following the announcement of the departure of its current Dean and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Thomas J. Mohr.
“Dr. Wilson is well known and highly respected across our many stakeholder communities and I deeply appreciate his willingness to accept this important appointment,” said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, president of ICOM.
For the past five years, Dr. Wilson, DO, FACOI, FACP, has served as Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs for ICOM, playing an integral role in securing the College’s 50+ clinical affiliation sites.
Dr. Wilson received his B.S. in biology from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan before graduating from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1988. He completed his internship and Internal Medicine residency at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital in Highland Park, Michigan.
Dr. Wilson practiced inpatient and outpatient Internal Medicine from 1992-2017 in Cottonwood, Arizona at Verde Valley Medical Center. There, he developed the center’s Internal Medicine residency and served as the Director of Medical Education and Program Director.
ICOM has launched a national search for its next Dean and Chief Academic Officer. College leadership hopes to have the next Dean/CAO in place by December 1, 2022.
SelectHealth names Geoffrey Swanson, M.D. as new Idaho Medical Director
BOISE — After an extensive search, SelectHealth is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Swanson, M.D. has been named as the new Medical Director of SelectHealth in Idaho. He will start his new role in August 2022. As the new Idaho Medical Director, Dr. Swanson will be responsible for clinical operations, strategy, and services for the Idaho market.
Dr. Swanson has over 20 years of experience as a family practice physician and most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, Washington. In that role, he was the senior physician leader responsible for provider engagement, clinical product, and overall medical group performance. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Population Health at Asante in southern Oregon and held senior leadership positions at Propel Health in Oregon and with St. Luke’s Health Partners in Idaho.
At SelectHealth, Dr. Swanson will focus on his demonstrated success in the organization and integration of large multi-specialty provider groups. “SelectHealth is adding an innovative leader with a track record of results-driven achievements and knowledge of integrated health systems,” said Ed Castledine, Idaho market president of SelectHealth. “In addition to a strong background building provider networks, Dr. Swanson has significant clinical experience and is an excellent fit to drive SelectHealth toward clinical excellence, improved member experience, and best-in-class healthcare delivery in Idaho.”
Dr. Swanson is a board-certified family physician and received his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine. He is currently licensed to practice medicine in Washington and Idaho.
Justin Weatherford named musculoskeletal service line director at Saint Alphonsus Health System
BOISE — Justin Weatherford, PT, DPT, LSSBB, has been named Musculoskeletal Service Line Director for Saint Alphonsus Health System. He comes to Saint Alphonsus from the Physical Rehabilitation Network in Meridian, where he was Regional Director of Operations for the multi-state physical therapy company.
A graduate of Seattle Pacific University, Weatherford earned two bachelor’s degrees (Exercise Science and Biology), a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Pacific University and his MBA from Washington State University.
His more than 15 years of experience in healthcare includes the Executive Director providing strategic and operational direction for the Ambulatory Rehab Division at Providence Health and Services in Oregon, overseeing more than 50 locations.
At Saint Alphonsus Health System, Weatherford will have responsibility for working with physicians and operational leaders across the region to develop and execute strategies supporting Saint Alphonsus’ mission and advance the Musculoskeletal Service Line.
He will oversee Orthopedics (joint reconstruction, general, trauma, foot and ankle, spine, shoulder, hand, hip, and knee), Pain Management, Sports Medicine, and Saint Alphonsus Rehabilitation Services (STARS), with 13 clinics in SW Idaho and Eastern Oregon (www.starspt.org).