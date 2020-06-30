Erin Simms joined St. Luke’s in 2013 and has been serving as interim vice president and chief human resources officer since February, said a news release from the hospital system. Before taking on the interim role, Simms held the position of senior director, HR Business Strategy.
In her new role, Simms will continue to focus on changes related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and lead efforts related to succession planning and career pathways.
Simms is responsible for all facets of human resources and is focused primarily on fostering a strong organizational culture. St. Luke’s caring people, the diversity of our workforce mirroring our communities, and the thoughtful expression of our values and behaviors through all we do as we deliver excellent care and shape a compassionate and innovative work environment form the basis for her approach.
As an HR leader for 15 years, Simms has extensive experience leading HR teams in the health care industry. She has been involved in many of the most complicated initiatives St. Luke’s has undertaken in recent years, including job architecture, compensation redesign work and organizational restructuring.
A native of Idaho, Simms was born and raised in Twin Falls and earned her bachelor’s degree in health care administration and master’s degree in business administration from Idaho State University. She holds a senior certified professional certification from the Society for Human Resources Management.