“What’s actually in your dressing that makes it taste so different and good, Mom?” “Oysters,” she replied with one eye on me and one eye on the kitchen door as an exit strategy in case my reaction was that of an irrational child who just found out they’d been fed mollusks most of their childhood.
I’ll never forget the first time my mom told me she tossed squishy oysters in our Thanksgiving Day dressing. I initially thought she was joking, but knew the admission was true when she didn’t crack a smile. As repulsive as oysters can be to some people, I didn’t know any different and my reaction was completely rational because I loved the stuff regardless of what was in it.
To this day, I’m instantly teleported back to my aunt’s kitchen table on Thanksgiving Day when I taste oyster dressing.
Food is funny like that, isn’t it? It can create tremendous memories in the blink of an eye. It’s because of my personal experience that I never suggest people skip the Thanksgiving meal. It’d be akin to asking someone not to reminisce about happy moments from their past.
With that said, I also recognize the temptation to overindulge on the holiday. For instance, did you know most folks’ lifetime weight gain happens over the holiday season and simply stays on forever? That’s right. It’s not that we progressively gain three or four pounds throughout the course of the year and as those years add up, so do the inches on our waistline. It’s actually weight we accumulate over the holiday season and simply never lose.
On the surface it can seem difficult to strike a balance between enjoying the season and keeping your waistline in check, but here’s a few tips to consider this season.
- Load up on protein — make turkey the star of your plate. It’s chock full of protein and can help us feel fuller much longer than having a plate comprised entirely of potatoes, rolls and casseroles.
- Include fruits and veggies on the tray … somewhere. Like turkey, fruits and vegetables have the power to make us feel fuller faster and longer than a plate loaded without these colorful gems.
- Be mindful. This can seem like an incredibly obscure term in my opinion; however, the principle behind the word is powerful. Check in with yourself. Enjoy the flavors on your fork.
- Stop when you feel full and package up the rest for a later meal. The idea is not to leave the meal needing help to hobble to the couch because of how full you are. The idea is to enjoy the variety of foods most of us only get once a year and still leave under your own power.
- Plan to be active. You don’t need to go crank out a CrossFit workout, but simply planning to have a long walk after dinner will not only help your overall health, it will also help digest the food you recently ate.
- DO. NOT. SKIP. MEALS. BEFORE. THE. MEAL. This is the biggest mistake we see people make in practice. They determine in their mind they’ll “save” the calories by skipping meals prior to the big dinner. They show up hungry, overdo the food they do see, and end up feeling guiltier than they would if they simply showed up and approached the meal more mindfully.
A couple of very simple changes to how you approach the Thanksgiving meal can bring about immense results when it comes to leaving the holiday season the same weight in which you entered it. Enjoy the time with your family, appropriately indulge on foods most of us are only treated with once per year and relive all the great memories from your past with a universal language we’ve all come to know and love — food.