As Idahoans, we love our wintertime activities! Skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling are among our favorite pastimes. Whether you’re carving turns at Bogus, Brundage, Sun Valley, or any one of the 18 resorts in our state, you need to take precautions to ensure that the trip to the mountains ends in the lodge, not the Emergency Room.
January is Winter Sports Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month. The best safety tip for skiers and snowboarders of any ability is to wear a helmet. Just like football players, race car drivers or batters in a baseball game, a helmet is the most effective way to prevent serious head injuries.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Medical Association, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and other national organizations strongly recommend wearing a helmet for skiing and snowboarding.
Helmets should be snug on your head, with the chin strap in place. Loose and unstrapped helmets do not protect you in the event of a fall or accident.
A couple of other helmet safety reminders: Helmets decrease injuries and their severity but do not prevent concussions. Keep an eye out for signs and symptoms of a concussion, if you or someone you’re with suffers a head injury. Some helmets have built-in headphones, but I don’t recommend wearing them while skiing or snowboarding. Listening to music, while it may pump you up, makes you less aware of your surroundings and more at risk for accidents.
Some other things to be aware of while hitting the slopes this winter:
Warm up. Before you jump out of the car and into the chairlift, make sure you stretch and loosen up cold muscles. Focus on your calves, hamstrings, quads and shoulders.
Wear wrist guards. Wrist fractures and sprains are some of the most common injuries among snowboarders. They can be worn under gloves, and some snowboarding gloves now are made with built-in wrist guards.
Sun protection. Even on cloudy days and in the shade, UV intensity can be misleading. The sun reflects off the snow, and at high altitude there is less atmosphere to absorb the sun’s damaging rays. Wear at least SPF 30 sunscreen, and make sure you use goggles or sunglasses with UVA/UVB protection.
Make sure your equipment is in good shape. Nearly half of all injuries are due to improper binding performance.
Know your limits. Ski or snowboard at your appropriate level. Beginners should stay away from advanced runs (no Black Diamonds!).
Hydrate. As you shred run after run, you may forget to drink enough fluids. Being dehydrated can lead to fatigue, which can lead to accidents.
According to the National Ski Areas Association, while ski and snowboard injuries are rarely fatal, collisions and non-life-threatening injuries are common. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Hospital estimate that about 600,000 people a year are injured while skiing or snowboarding.
We hope you have an amazing and safe season of outdoor winter fun — but if you need us, we’re here at Saint Al’s. As the region’s only Level II Trauma Center, verified by the American College of Surgeons and designated by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System, we admit dozens of patients each year with serious injuries from winter sports activities and treat hundreds more with lesser injuries. We have trauma surgeons on duty 24 hours a day and are ready to provide the highest level of care in the event of a serious injury on the slopes or in Idaho’s backcountry.
Have fun and be safe!