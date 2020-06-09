Undoubtedly, your life has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an emergency medicine physician, spouse and father, I can relate to many of the issues everyone has faced over the past few months. We have had new and difficult discussions about keeping our family safe, child care, changing schedules, home schooling, and visiting “at risk” family members.
However, I would like to remind you that during this time your health doesn’t take a pause. This is especially true when it comes to emergency care.
As the Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, I am concerned about the current local and national trend for emergency department usage. Overall, emergency department visits both here in the Treasure Valley and nationally are down 20-30%. Unfortunately, at the same time, out of hospital cardiac arrest numbers (patients who did not get care in time for their heart attacks and die before making it to the hospital) are double to triple the amount over the same period one year ago.
We are also seeing an increase in the number of appendicitis and stroke patients presenting days after severe symptoms. These patients are outside the treatment window for traditional therapy and require more extensive care and have more complications. Ultimately, they don’t do as well as those who get care early in their disease course and have a higher morbidity and mortality rate. The bottom line: people are avoiding the ER for non-COVID-19 symptoms for too long and it is having a devastating impact.
So why is this happening? Two reasons: First, our community has banded together and tried to nobly preserve hospital and emergency department resources for those who truly need them. As a practicing ER doctor, rest assured that we have successfully “flattened the curve” at this point and currently have the resources across the state to treat those patients in need.
The second reason is simple: fear of contacting the virus by coming to the hospital. To be frank, you are way more likely to get COVID-19 from your daily interactions than you are if you come to the hospital as a patient. Due to our intake process, screening requirements, staff and patient personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning processes and special care areas, we are able to significantly decrease anyone’s exposure to COVID-19. In fact, despite caring for many COVID-19 patients, of whom some were very ill, none of the staff, nurses or physicians in our emergency department have contracted the virus. This speaks to the monumental effort each and every day that our team does to ensure both patient and staff safety. I personally feel safer seeing patients in the Emergency Department then I do going about my other errands in town.
So please, if you have symptoms that you feel warrant an urgent evaluation, don’t delay care.
We will keep you safe and render lifesaving treatment 24 hours a day, 365 days a year like we always have and always will.