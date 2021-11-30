BOISE — As many prepare to celebrate this busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood in the coming weeks.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34 percent drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Idaho and Montana Red Cross Region has experienced a 12 percent decrease in new blood donors this year.
Don’t wait. Humanity needs you to help patients enjoy all the holiday season has to offer. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all those who come to give between now and Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film “The Matrix Resurrections.” Plus, those who come to give before Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com gift cCard by email, thanks to Amazon.
