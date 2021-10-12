The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, together with Saltzer Health, Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) and other community partners, will host the 2nd annual Treasure Valley drive-thru health and resource fair.
From the comfort of their car, attendees can get a flu shot, administered by ICOM students, dental information, toothbrushes, and resources from local non-profits and healthcare organizations. The Idaho Foodbank will be distributing 250 food boxes on a first- come, first-served basis.
The drive-thru health fair will take place at Saltzer Health Ten Mile Campus, 875 S. Vanguard Way in Meridian from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company with more than 80 primary care and specialty providers, 500 employees, a medical imaging center, 24-hour urgent care clinic, physical therapy clinic, joint-venture surgery and gastroenterology centers, and 11 clinics from Boise to Caldwell in southwest Idaho.
The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) is the first medical school in the state of Idaho. Opened in August of 2018, the mission of the private, for-profit college is to train osteopathic physicians prepared to care for persons in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and beyond.