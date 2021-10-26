The team at Saint Alphonsus Breast Care Center is leading the way in the Gem State in the fight against breast cancer. This is where Dr. Linsey Etherington, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon within their Women’s Specialty Team has her practice. Dr. Etherington is part of a cohesive team of physicians, radiologists, nurses, and techs who seamlessly work together to alleviate as much stress as possible for anyone needing breast cancer treatment.
Her message to all women is to empower themselves with early and regular screenings and learn some basic knowledge of the disease and ask about the latest surgical treatments designed to restore a breast cancer patient’s body to a state of normalcy. She said: “I’m very fortunate to be here and very proud of what we have built here at Saint Alphonsus.”
Dr. Etherington explained how Saint Alphonsus arranged their practices to be convenient for breast cancer patients.
“When I came here seven years ago, I started to work with Dr. Elizabeth Prier, the surgical oncologist. She started up a comprehensive breast care team, and I was the plastic surgeon that they brought on. And in seven years, we’ve built a well-respected program. We often see patients who will come in and see us both, so they’re not traveling to multiple places. We are on the same floor as the breast care center, where they get their mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs. Our breast cancer panel meets once a week where we discuss the breast cancer cases that come through Saint Alphonsus with the whole team of people.”
Most people worry about the physical repercussions and results of cancer surgery. Still, Dr. Etherington assures people that advancements in reconstructive surgery techniques deliver a positive outcome, whether the patient elects immediate or delayed reconstruction.
Explaining these two choices, she said: “We’re able to do direct implant reconstruction a lot more often. A delayed reconstruction means you have your mastectomy and come back months to two years later to have breast reconstruction. And immediate reconstruction means we start that reconstruction at the time of the mastectomy. My practice has evolved to what we call a direct-to-implant reconstruction. In most cases, at the time of the mastectomy, I’m able to put a breast implant right in for reconstruction instead of putting in a tissue expander, which helps expand the skin and make more room. The reason for that is the advances in nipple-sparing mastectomy and surgical techniques for myself and the breast surgeon I work with benefitting the patient’s recovery.”
She added: “In some cases, it decreases the number of operations women need and gives them quicker results. So it’s a big deal. It’s a big operation, no matter what, but if we can condense the amount of time it takes to complete the project in general, it’s always nice.”
Dr. Etherington is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Her work with the Saint Alphonsus Breast Care Center is vital to the full spectrum of healing for anyone who undergoes breast cancer surgery. For her, the importance of patient education should cover all the interdisciplinary components of breast cancer treatment — from the initial diagnosis to post-op care — including restoring the body to as close to what it was before the cancer surgery. Having realistic expectations and understanding how the body’s nervous system heals are also very important.
Dr. Etherington said: “I tell patients that immediately after surgery, things will be very numb. They will get some sensation back. It takes a year to 18 months for nerves to completely regenerate after an injury or surgery. But the sensation will never be completely normal. And some spots may be completely numb forever in terms of how breasts look after surgery. This nerve damage is so patient-dependent as every woman’s breasts are different. I like to say the breasts are sisters, not twins. They were not symmetrical when we started, and I will not guarantee they will be perfectly symmetrical when we finish. But my goal is at baseline, in a bra, in clothes, in a bathing suit, things look amazing. Then, women can present themselves confidently to the world, and nobody will know about their history with breast cancer.”
She added: “My goal and hope is to give you the very best symmetry possible, but working with human bodies that are all slightly different, there will be some asymmetries.”