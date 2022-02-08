BOISE — The Treasure Valley Family YMCA announced in a press release it is adding a therapeutic aquatics program called “AquAbility,” which is designed for people with diverse abilities, to its downtown Boise location. In addition, throughout 2022, AquAbility at the Y programming will expand to all other Treasure Valley Family Y facilities and will be able to serve waitlisted people, as well as new participants.
“We are thrilled to grow this much-needed, life-changing programming to reach more people in our community,” said David Duro, president and CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA. “This program is a perfect fit with our mission and helps further our work to make the Y a place for all.”
AquAbility is part of the Y’s THRIVE Center — “Together Helping Realize Inclusive Victories Everyday” — which is designed for those who are neurodiverse, but all are welcome. AquAbility provides year-round therapeutic aquatic programs for people of all ages with diverse abilities, including those with autism, who are blind or visually Impaired, have cerebral palsy, are deaf or hard of hearing, have developmental disabilities, Down syndrome, limb loss, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, post traumatic stress, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord injury. AquAbility provides education and certification for therapeutic aquatics for people with diverse abilities.
According to THRIVE Director Andrea Parker, AquAbility at the Y has served 84 people with diverse abilities since the nonprofit acquired the program last fall. “Not only are we seeing marked improvement with mobility and strength in the people enrolled in this programming, we also hear from parents and family members that these sessions are a game-changer,” said Parker. ”Recenty, an adult participant took her first steps ever in our pool.”
Parker serves as the director of the Blue Cross of Idaho THRIVE Center at the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA and oversees the AquAbility at the Y program. She recently received national recognition as a “30 Under 30” award recipient from Y USA’s Emerging Leaders Resource Network, due to her innovative leadership of THRIVE programming.
Established in 1891, the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, commonly known simply as “the Y,” is a cause-driven, nonprofit organization that works to strengthen the foundation of the community by developing successful youth, engaging people in healthy living, and instilling a commitment to social responsibility. Annually, it operates over 100 programs that serve 110,000 youth and families throughout its four facilities, 440-acre summer camp, and 30 child development sites. The Y believes all people deserve the chance to achieve their highest potential; therefore, it does not turn anyone away due to an inability to pay. The Treasure Valley Family YMCA provides over $4 million in financial assistance every year so all may participate in its programs and services. ymcatvidaho.org.
Anyone interested in AquAbility at the Y or other THRIVE programming can contact THRIVE Director Andrea Parker at andrea.parker@ymcatvidaho.org.