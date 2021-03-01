Bridgette Berkeley, RN, has been named director of nursing at the Saltzer Surgery Center at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, Saltzter health announced in a press release.
The Saltzer Surgery Center opens this spring at 875 S. Vanguard Way at Ten Mile and I-84 in Meridian.
The center was designed to provide a same-day surgical experience with a focus on compassion, cost transparency and exceptional medical care. Using advanced technology, our specialties include orthopedics, OBGYN, ENT, dermatology, gastroenterology, podiatry, ophthalmology, spine, pain management, and general surgery.
As director of nursing, Berkeley provides leadership and direction for the center. She oversees day-to-day operations and ensures that all patient needs are met in a safe and efficient manner.
She coordinates clinical activities, oversees compliance and quality, manages policies and procedures, and ensures effective communication between the center, surgeons, clinics and patients.
Previously, Berkeley was the clinical director of the Rocky Mountain Surgical Center in Bozeman, MT., where she supervised the clinical operations of three ORs and two procedure rooms at a regional center specializing in orthopedics, pain management, endoscopy, spine and plastics. She also has been a nurse manager at the South Ogden Specialty Surgical Center and was a registered nurse, ward clerk, CNA and tele tech at the Ogden Regional Medical Center in Utah.
Berkeley earned an associate’s degree in nursing at Stevens-Henager College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governor’s University.
Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company with about 80 primary care and specialty providers, nearly 400 employees, and clinics throughout the Treasure Valley. For more information, see saltzerhealth.com.
Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 225 clinics, a medical group, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.