It wasn’t the spring and summer that Kristen Lawrence was hoping for, but not being able to walk in her commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop her from celebrating two milestones.
She commemorated not only her graduation from Western Governors University with a degree in elementary education, but the day also marked her “graduation” from cancer care at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute in Nampa.
Kristen’s journey was a tough one and is a testament not only to her determination and perseverance, but also to the quality and compassionate care she received from her doctors, medical assistants and the staff at Saint Alphonsus.
“She’s a fighter,” said Dr. Ian Qureshi, Medical Oncologist at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute – Nampa. “I’ve been really impressed with her demeanor and her tenacity throughout this whole procedure. A lot of people, when I tell them they have cancer and they’re going to have chemotherapy or undergo radiation, they put everything else on hold. They don’t go and try to complete degrees or do anything like that.”
For the 48-year-old mother of four and grandmother, an initial colon cancer diagnosis didn’t derail her from pursuing her new career. She had hoped to complete her student teaching assignment in Caldwell in the spring, and then walk in her graduation ceremony in Seattle during the summer. Of course, the pandemic ended those plans.
But the virus didn’t end her commitment. “The whole cancer diagnosis was devastating,” she recounted. “My husband had gone through cancer treatment in 2015, with the same doctors and the same nurses, so I was familiar with how this all worked. But it’s pretty devastating when you get the news.”
She was able to do her student teaching at Central Canyon Elementary School, starting in January. With three weeks left in her student teaching assignment, a blood test revealed more cancer in her abdomen. Her doctors agreed to delay treatment, and thanks to accommodations made by her university instructors and advisors she was able to complete her instruction before the COVID-19 pandemic shut school down for the year.
“Everyone at home, everyone at school, was like, ‘your health comes first.’ And I’m like, ‘nope, I’m going to get rid of the cancer, and this — teaching — is going to be there.’ It took me until March to realize, okay, that’s scary, to get diagnosed for a second time.”
“We face this all the time; cancer is unpredictable,” Dr. Qureshi said. “We always want to be one step ahead of the cancer. You have this plan of attack, but in the back of your mind you wonder what if it comes back? She was disappointed (the cancer returned) but she was ready to go as far as the next step to continue the treatment.”
Dr. Qureshi took advantage of the relationship Saint Alphonsus has with the Knight Cancer Institute at the Oregon Health Sciences University to seek a second opinion and decided to embark on aggressive curative treatments at the Saint Alphonsus Nampa Cancer Institute.
“She knew this was a rare cancer. She was up against a lot of unknowns,” he said. “She had a lot of poise and didn’t falter and wasn’t as scared as others would be. She’s a really strong person. It’s impressive to see someone do that kind of thing. It was very inspirational to me and the care team.”
When a cancer patient completes treatment, they traditionally ring a bell in the Cancer Institute and recite a short poem: “Ring this bell/Three times well/A toll to clearly say/My treatment’s done/This course is run/And I am on my way.”
Kristen says it was a radiology nurse in Nampa, Misty Nunes, who encouraged her to ring the bell while wearing her cap and gown. “I just casually said I got my cap and gown, coincidentally the same week I’m ringing the bell. I don’t like to call attention to myself, but she called me that morning to remind me that I’m ringing the bell wearing the cap and gown, and I said, ‘okay, I am!’ That call helped me decide, yes, I’m definitely wearing it.” And as a surprise, Misty and the Nampa Cancer Institute team decorated the room and brought food and had a little party to mark the twin milestones. About her cancer team, Kristen says, “they’ve been amazing.”
Her latest scan in July came back clear with no indication of cancer. Kristen says she’s going to do some long-term substitute teaching starting in January, with plans on teaching full-time next year. She hopes to land that job at Central Canyon, the school her children attended and where she worked part-time before seeking her degree. As for that upcoming job interview with the school principal? “I shouldn’t have to apply for anything. Did you see what I did? The drive, passion, perseverance? I think I can get hired just on what she’s seen the last six months.
“If I can do this, I should be good.”