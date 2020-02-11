Nichole Claiborn has a personal reason to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Her mom and best friend, Sharon Ashford, was diagnosed with the unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system.
Claiborn, who is the executive director of Saltzer Health Home Care and a new mom, is participating Feb. 20 in a cycle-a-thon hosted by the Treasure Valley MS Community Council, PIVOT and three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong.
More than 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the event from 5:45-9:45 p.m. at The Galaxy Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane in Meridian, said a news release. Claiborn’s cheering squad will include the employees of Saltzer Home Health and Home Care, a sponsor of the event.
“When my mom was diagnosed with MS I was blown away by her ability to fight the disease,” said Claiborn. “She refused to allow MS to define her and she was determined to show ‘it’ that she was the boss. She has shown me that nothing can stop you if you keep moving forward and if you keep fighting. For her, I will fight to end MS forever.”
Multiple sclerosis disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS.
Every year, members of the Southern Idaho/Utah chapter of the MS Society put together events in the community to raise funds for The National MS society to benefit medication research, community support, and resources.
“Our goal is a world free of MS,” said Claiborn.
For more information or to donate, go to the Cycle-A-Thon website: mscycleathon.raiseitpro.org.