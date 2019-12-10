Due to a recent expansion in support services, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline by Jannus is recruiting more volunteer responders. The next training class is slated to begin Jan. 16, 2020; the deadline to receive applications is Dec. 30.
The reason for recruitment is because the number of follow-up contacts has markedly increased due to the hotline’s partnering with emergency departments, behavioral health hospitals and crisis centers throughout Idaho. The follow-up calls offer structured support for people recently discharged from a crisis situation.
“During follow-up calls, we assess safety, provide reminders for scheduled appointments, provide emotional support and connect people with community resources,” said ISPH volunteer coordinator Alex McNish.
The follow-up contact is so important, McNish said, because research shows the risk of a suicide attempt or death is highest within 30 days of discharge from an emergency department or inpatient psychiatric unit, and up to 70 percent of patients leaving ED’s after a suicide attempt never attend their first outpatient appointment.
“Our average number of monthly outbound follow-up support activities is up 30% from 2018,” said McNish. In addition, ISPH has fielded over 12,600 inbound crisis contacts this year. “More Idahoans are reaching out for help,” McNish said, “and our team of dedicated volunteers are critical to meet this growing need.”
ISPH provides comprehensive training, including 50+ hours of intensive education and role-play scenarios, to ensure responders 18+ years old are well-equipped and confident.
“We seek good listeners with basic computer literacy/skills,” said McNish. Plus, “every shift is supervised by knowledgeable staff in the supportive environment of our crisis phone room in Boise.”
Applications are due by December 30; training begins Jan. 16, 2020.
To learn more about this rewarding volunteer opportunity, call or email Alex McNish at 208-258-6992 / amcnish@jannus.org, or to apply online, visit idahosuicideprevention.org.