Saltzer Health announced it is offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at urgent care clinics in Meridian and Caldwell.
“Working closely with Southwest District Health, we are making vaccines available to eligible patients,” said Dr. John Kaiser, vice president and chief medical officer. “Appointments will be dependent on the availability of the vaccine.”
Saltzer Health is adhering to federal guidelines and the recommendations of the Governor’s Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID vaccine is currently being provided to:
Healthcare workers
First responders (firefighters/police/safety workers)
Correctional and detention facility staff (other than medical)
Pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade staff and teachers, and daycare workers (childcare workers)
Proof of eligibility is required to schedule an appointment and receive a vaccine. To ensure a seamless, efficient process, bring these items with you for your appointment:
- Driver’s License or alternate legal ID
- Medical insurance card
- Proof of employment (pay stub, business card, or employee badge)
The urgent care locations and hours are:
- Ten Mile, 867 S. Vanguard Way, Meridian, ID 83642 (Ten Mile & I-84). Open 24 hours seven days a week.
- Caldwell, 512 E. Elm St, Caldwell, ID 83605 (near 10th & Logan). Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Appointment links are posted to the website at saltzerhealth.com.
For updates on the state’s vaccine timeline, please visit the state’s coronavirus website: coronavirus.idaho.gov.