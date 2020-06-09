Worldwide, COVID-19 has affected more than 4 million people. To help us better understand the body’s immune response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Saltzer Health’s Research Department is seeking participants for new clinical research studies.
The press release about it said you may qualify for the COVID-19 Studies if you are 18 years of age or older and you have been diagnosed with coronavirus disease — or positive antibodies — or you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus disease, or you were previously diagnosed and have recovered from coronavirus disease.
Volunteers who participate in the study may be compensated up to $50 for their participation, time and travel.
For information, please call Saltzer Health’s Research Department at (208) 463-3128.