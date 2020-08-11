SAN FRANCISCO — Vida Health, a virtual care platform that empowers individuals to transform their lives through better health, looked at thousands of data points for exercise minutes, food logs, mood tracking, sleep minutes, and the number of sessions they had with their health coach to see how people were treating their health in recent months. The data show a meaningful increase in healthy activity since the onset of the pandemic in early March.
Gym closures haven't held people back from being active; daily exercise minutes have increased 43%. New COVID-19 routines have helped people get more sleep each night with sleep minutes up 20%. Food logs have increased 49%, showing that members are more aware of what they're eating and are taking the time to log their meals. Mental health is critical during these trying times; Vida members are making a conscious effort to stay in tune with their feelings, having increased their mood tracking more than 186%. Members look to their coaches and licensed therapists for more support in recent months — increasing sessions by 53%.
"COVID has brought the importance of physical and mental fitness to the forefront of people's consciousness," said Chris Mosunic, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer for Vida Health. "We've certainly seen an increased focus on overall wellness within the Vida platform, and I think many of us have seen it to an extent within our circles of family and friends. Brushes with our own mortality often kickstart us onto paths we've been flirting with — whether that's finally quitting a smoking habit, exercising more, or talking to someone about depression. COVID has been that kickstart for millions of people, not only in the U.S. but across the world."
