As a pediatrician for nearly 20 years, I am seeing the COVID-19 pandemic increase anxiety and fear in many parents. They are concerned about how it affects their children, what symptoms they could have, and if they should test their child. As we are aware, the coronavirus has a much more severe presentation in adults relative to children. Testing for coronavirus is available throughout the Treasure Valley, including at Saint Alphonsus drive-up sites in Nampa and Meridian, and the consideration of testing children is continually debated.
Less than 2% of all the testing done in the United States is done on pediatric patients under age 18. The largest pediatrics study to date concluded that 90% of all children tested were mostly asymptomatic. Some children did exhibit the typical symptoms seen in adults (fever, cough, malaise and shortness of breath) but to a lesser degree. The incubation time (the time in which we can show symptoms) can be as long as 14 days from exposure and a large proportion of individuals will not show any signs of the virus. What makes the coronavirus different from other viral infections, like the flu and the common cold, are that individuals can pass the virus without symptoms.
The pediatric study also showed that of the children who tested positive, only around 6% required hospitalization. However, in a recent Washington Post article, the National Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C. reported increased rates of admission in children with coronavirus as high as 25% of the positive cases. The vast majority of these children did not require intensive care. It’s important, though, to consider that underlying health conditions played a role in the majority of all hospitalizations, including respiratory, heart abnormalities, and immune dysfunction.
For those that need testing, there are essentially two testing routes. Viral PCR testing is the most readily available. However, it has the potential of missing 20-30% of individuals that can still pass on the virus. The second involves testing antibodies in the blood to examine the production of two classes of antibodies, Immunoglobulin G and M. The IgM antibody indicates an active and possible current infection. The IgG antibody demonstrates that they have had previous exposure to the virus. Antibody testing has been variable and still needs long term data collection and scrutiny to evaluate usefulness. It still is uncertain if past positive infections lead to long-term immunity.
The “Stay at Home” orders and social distancing have been effective at limiting the spread and, ultimately, the impact of the virus on all of us. The most important thing to do for our children is to keep them safe. If your child is sick or has what you believe may be COVID-19 symptoms, call your pediatrician or connect to a Saint Alphonsus doctor using our video urgent care visit, MyeVisit.
We are learning more every day the effects of the coronavirus on children, and we are hopeful that the future will bring a vaccine. As we are coming out of the “Stay at Home” order from Gov. Little, we should continue to be cautious and alert to the future spread of the virus.